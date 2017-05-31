'Pokémon Stars' Rumor Roundup: New Pokémon Game Won't Arrive Until 2018?

"Pokémon" fans, particularly those who play "Pokémon Sun and Moon," have been anxiously waiting for the release of the franchise's highly anticipated game this year - "Pokémon Stars." But while everyone is expecting the game to hit consoles this 2017, rumor has it that it will not arrive until 2018.

PokémonRumors claim that "Pokémon Stars" is connected with "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon."

The anticipation for "Pokémon Stars" started when The Pokémon Company's CEO Tsunekazu Ishinara announced that they would launch a new Pokémon game for those who have a Nintendo Switch. The announcement thrilled not only Nintendo Switch users but also the numerous "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players, especially since the upcoming title is touted as a combination of the two earlier games being rolled into one.

Since 2017 is already set to complete its first half next month without any solid announcement from The Pokémon Company regarding the release date of "Pokémon Stars," there are speculations that the game will not arrive this year. However, fans are confident that if there is any reason for the delay in its release, that would have to be because The Pokémon Company is taking its time to make the game as unique and as creative as it can be.

While many "Pokémon" fans believe that the upcoming game will be a mix of "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon" elements, some speculate that "Pokémon Stars" will feature a story that is completely different from the two games. According to unconfirmed reports, it might also sport an augmented reality design concept that will make it a perfect fit for the innovative attributes of the Switch.

Yesterday, another rumor about its possible release date came out as a result of an open slot appearing for Nintendo Direct One. This suggested that a new Nintendo Direct could be coming to the console soon. In the past, an open slot would also appear when a new game was heading to the console.

Despite the rumors, though, some still believe that the new Nintendo Direct might not necessarily feature anything related to "Pokémon," since the company already has a lot of games for the Nintendo Switch, and that includes "Splatoon 2" and "ARMS."