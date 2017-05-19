'Pokemon Stars' Rumors: Alleged Nintendo Game Connected to 'Pokemon Sun' and 'Pokemon Moon'

Although Nintendo has yet to make an official announcement, it is now suspected the company is releasing a Nintendo Switch version of the game it dropped last year, "Pokemon Sun and Moon," and will be called "Pokemon Stars."

PokemonRumors claim that "Pokemon Stars" is connected to "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon."

According to reports, while Nintendo has not confirmed "Pokemon Stars" yet, it is sure that a "Pokemon" game is arriving to the Nintendo Switch. Whether it will be called "Pokemon Stars" or not, it is suspected it will be a kind of an extended version of "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon," a sequel to the aforementioned games, or a side release in the manner of Pokken Tournament.

While anything is possible at this point in time, many gaming pundits believe, though, that it is likely for "Pokemon Stars" to be connected to "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon." Allegedly, it is possible for the suspected game to be a complementary title that will deliver new content to the said games and introduce more characters. With the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 just around the corner, it is believed that Nintendo may finally reveal the rumored game at the said annual event.

Speculations on Nintendo releasing a "Pokemon" game for its latest console, the Nintendo Switch, stemmed from a series of events. First, it was no less than Pokémon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara who confirmed in an interview last year that the company would develop games for the then upcoming Nintendo Switch. Ishihara's statement was later corroborated by "Pokémon" series producer Junichi Masuda in a separate interview.

Before 2016 ended, Eurogamer ran a story claiming several sources disclosed that a new version of "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon" was being developed for the Nintendo Switch, and it was being code-named "Pokémon Stars."

Last month, the official website of "Pokemon" also announced its latest line of merchandise called "Look Upon the Stars," which further bolstered the belief of many that "Pokemon Stars" may not just be a rumor after all.

Despite all these, "Pokemon Stars" will remain a rumor until Nintendo officially announces the game.

Will "Pokemon Stars" finally debut at this year's E3? "Pokemon" fans can only hope so.