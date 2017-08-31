'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Anime News: Brock and Misty Are Officially Coming Back

(Photo: Pokémon/Nintendo) Ash and Pikachu will be reunited with Misty and Brock for a couple of episodes coming to "Pokémon Sun and Moon" this September.

Misty and Brock are coming back to the series this coming September, according to Japanese kids' magazine Telubi-kun (via Polygon). Ash reunites with his old friends in the special episode as he makes his way back to his home in Kanto.

Misty and Brock are famously known for being the mainstays of the "Pokémon" anime during the height of its popularity. However, it has been years since the duo appeared in the series due to changes in the storyline. Although it is unclear whether Ash's friends will play major roles on the program again, they will at least make a short appearance in the two-part special episode.

Aside from the obvious excitement around seeing the old squad reunite, this news also means the Pokémon company and Nintendo know about the importance of their older fanbase. Most of them have been following the franchise since its debut, so Brock and Misty's return might be the companies' way of giving appreciation to the fan community.

The special two episodes will see Pikachu and Ash return to where it all began two decades ago: Kanto. It is expected that some familiar locations in the region will be explored by the gang, including the Johto region and the Orange Islands. New elements to the story will be introduced as well. Brock is confirmed to be in control of a Mega Steelix, while Misty has a Mega Gyarados.

The two-part special airs in Japan on Sept. 14 and Sept. 21. Since the English version is far behind the Japanese anime series, it will take a long while before the said episodes arrive in the West.