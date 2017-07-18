'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Gameplay News: Developers Add a Legendary Pokémon for a Limited Time

YouTube/The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel A still from the promotional trailer of "Pokémon Sun and Moon's" Legendary Pokémon Shiny Tapu Koko.

The developers of "Pokémon Sun and Moon" have recently added a legendary monster in the roster that can be downloaded for a limited time.

This summer, players can grab the newly-added Legendary Pokémon Shiny Tapu Koko through the "Mystery Gift" section in the game's main menu screen. "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players will then need to select the "Receive Gift" option.

On the next screen, one should press the "Get via Internet" button and select "Yes" to activate their internet connection. They can then proceed to download the Legendary Pokémon Shiny Tapu Koko. To finalize the process, players should let their character speak to the delivery person at the Pokémon Center and subsequently save the game.

The electric/fairy type Legendary Pokémon will be at level 60 upon download. Its main ability is called Electric Surge that according to the developers will produce the Electric Terrain once activated and when the Legendary Pokémon Shiny Tapu Koko is in the field for battle.

Meanwhile, the Legendary Pokémon Shiny Tapu Koko will also come with an Electric Seed upon download. When the monster holds it during a battle, its defense level will automatically increase.

The Legendary Pokémon Shiny Tapu Koko in "Pokémon Sun and Moon" will also come with its familiar moves such as Nature's Madness that "halves the HP of its target."

Being a partly electric type of Pokémon, the Legendary Pokémon Shiny Tapu Koko is also equipped with the Discharge and Electro Ball attacks that will send shocking currents to its enemies. Meanwhile, its Agility move helps the Legendary monster increase its speed when attacking.

While the mentioned Legendary Pokémon Shiny Tapu Koko already sounds powerful in its basic form, "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players will also have other options to amp up those attacks.

For example, once a Legendary Pokémon Shiny Tapu Koko holds a Tapunium Z, its Nature's Madness move will be transformed to the Guardian of Alola attack that can instantly decrease its opponent's HP by 75 percent upon a single attack.

The Legendary Pokémon Shiny Tapu Koko can only be downloaded through the Nintendo Network until Aug. 14.