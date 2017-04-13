'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Marshadow News: New Pokémon Cannot Be Encountered In-Game

Role-playing video game "Pokémon Sun and Moon" will be getting a new creature named Marshadow, and it is one of the seven legendary and mythical Pokémon.

The ways to catch this Pokémon and its other details are being withheld by Nintendo as of the moment, but the company promises players that it will eventually provide these pieces of information soon.

What players do know now, however, is that Marshadow will not be encountered during gameplay, and it will not be caught using the "normal way."

As a result, most enthusiasts speculate that Marshadow might be acquired through a new QR code, much like how the other mythical Pokémon, Magearna, was acquired by players when it was released last December 2016.

Despite Nintendo's lack of details, Bulbapedia speculates that Marshadow is a dual-type - a fighting/ghost-type Pokémon which also has technician abilities.

Some parts of Marshadow will supposedly turn green when it attacks. It also has a unique, exclusive "Z-Move" which can be used against its enemies.

A release date is yet to be announced, but players can get a glimpse of Marshadow through its official "Pokémon Sun and Moon" teaser.

The "Pokémon Sun and Moon" game was developed by Game Freak and is published by The Pokémon Company. It is exclusively for the Nintendo 3DS.

Interested players can also catch a glimpse of the mythical Pokémon creature in the trailer of the upcoming film, "Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You." The film is slated for a July 15 release but is exclusive to Japan.

The upcoming movie is known as the 20th one under the Pokémon franchise, but the first one to be based on the "Pokémon Sun and Moon" series. It is also released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the anime.

The movie has no pending worldwide release date as of the moment.