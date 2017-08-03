'Pokémon Sun and Moon' News: Another Free Character to Be Distributed This Month

"Pokémon Sun and Moon" will soon be releasing another free character.

Youtube/Nintendo A screenshot from the official trailer of the video game "Pokémon Sun and Moon"

Starting mid-August, players who drop by participating GameStop stores will be able to get a code for their very own "battle-ready" Salazzle.

Described as a level 50 Pokémon, the free character comes with a Focus Sash — an item that lets the creature survive any attack that usually leads to a one-hit knockout. Its most popular moves include the Flamethrower, Toxic, Sludge Bomb and Fake Out.

Once the event starts, Salazzle can be downloaded from the Mystery Gift option. After selecting the said option from the menu, players simply need to choose to receive their gift via a password and type the code received from GameStop. They will then be able to claim the Pokémon from the deliveryman located inside Pokémon Centers.

Comicbook noted the Salazzle distribution will happen on Aug. 14 up until Sept. 4. This means the event will overlap with another Pokémon card-related promotion.

The Pokémon Company is slated to distribute a Shiny Tapu Koko via the Mystery Gift function in "Pokémon Sun and Moon" as well — an effort on the company's part to promote the new Shiny Tapu Koko box featuring an exclusive type of Pokémon card.

The distribution does not come as a huge surprise since Salazzle is part of the upcoming "Burning Shadows" expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game. It is believed that GameStop is doing the free character event to get on the action of promoting the card set's debut.

Released in 2016, "Pokémon Sun and Moon" introduced the new Alola region and more than a hundred pocket monsters. To shake up the game even more, Nintendo is releasing sequels for the said games.

"Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" are scheduled to hit the shelves for the Nintendo 3DS starting Nov. 17, giving fans more things to do on the tropical island.