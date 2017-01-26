'Pokémon Sun and Moon' News: Details About Third Global Mission Revealed, Expected To Start Jan. 31

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Pokémon Sun and Moon" players will reportedly be able to take part in the third Global Mission soon, and this one could be all about trading.

According to a recent post on Serebii.net, the next Global Mission will specifically involve "trading Pokémon through the Pokémon Global Trade Station."

The mission has yet to be fleshed out further, and even the set goal that players will need to meet currently remains unknown.

It's worth noting that the previous two Global Missions have truly challenged the players.

The first Global Mission, which called on players to catch a total of 100 million Pokémon from Nov. 29 to Dec. 13, proved to be too difficult. Instead of receiving the individual reward of 1000 Festival Coins, participants ended up only getting a tenth of that.

The second Global mission, which began in late December, then asked trainers to locate and defeat particular Pokémon using the Island Scan feature. Specifically, players needed to find and defeat 1 million Pokémon by utilizing the Island Scan feature up until Jan. 9. However, players were unable to finish that too. Instead of receiving the reward of 2017 Festival Coins, participants ended up with only 217 apiece.

Players have already commented on how challenging these Global Missions have been so far, but it's unclear if that means that the third one coming to "Pokémon Sun and Moon" will be any easier.

For those players interested in taking part in the third Global Mission, the aforementioned Serebii post noted that it will apparently begin on Jan. 31 and run until Feb. 14.

Given that the third Global Mission is apparently set to get underway very soon, specific details about it should be shared sooner rather than later.

More news about the other new features and challenges coming to "Pokémon Sun and Moon" should be made available in the near future.