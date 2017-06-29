'Pokemon Sun and Moon' News: Eighth Global Mission Calls On Players to Defend Their Titles

The eighth "Pokemon Sun and Moon" Global Mission recently went live, and this one is all about players defending their titles.

Twitter courtesy of PokémonThe eighth 'Pokemon Sun and Moon' Global Mission will remain active until July 10

To be more specific, this Global Mission calls on players to successfully claim and defend the title of League Champion.

In order to complete this Global Mission, players will need to win the title of League Champion at least 100,000 times.

If players are able to meet the primary goal of this mission, they will then receive 2,000 Festival Coins. Global Link members who take part in this mission can obtain 4,000 Festival Coins if it is accomplished.

Just as with earlier Global Missions, this latest one also has a secondary goal.

This time around, the secondary goal is set at 200,000 League Champion title wins. Achieving this secondary goal means that Global Link members will be given one Moon Ball each, and this is an item that can come in really handy for capturing certain Pokemon.

Global Link members who also win the League Champion title at least once while this particular "Pokemon Sun and Moon" Global Mission is active will become eligible to receive five Rare Candies. The good news for Global Link members is that they can get those Rare Candies even if the mission itself is not completed.

Players interested in participating in this Global Mission will first need to drop by the Festival Plaza. Once there, they can go inside the castle and talk to the receptionist.

Developers have offered some extra reminders for players planning to take part in this mission. Since they will need to defeat multiple opponents in order to win the title of League Champion, players are advised to bring their best and toughest Pokemon as automatic healing will not be available.

Players can take part in the eighth "Pokemon Sun and Moon" Global Mission until July 10.