'Pokémon Sun and Moon' News: Four Free Mega Stones Currently Being Offered To Players

Mega Stones are incredibly valuable items to have inside the newer "Pokémon" games, and now, "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players can acquire four more of them for free.

The Mega Stones that are currently being given away to players are Heracronite, Houndoominite, Pidgeotite and Steelixite, and these can be used to trigger the Mega Evolutions of Heracross, Houndoom, Pidgeot and Steelix respectively.

Making these Mega Stones even more valuable is the fact that the aforementioned Pokémon cannot be seen in the wild in either "Pokémon Sun" or "Pokémon Moon." Players would have needed to utilize the Pokémon Bank just to get those particular creatures in the game, but now they have an alternative available to them.

As for how players can obtain these Mega Stones, developers have included a helpful guide for doing so over on the official Pokémon website.

The first thing players need to do is to select "Mystery Gift" on the main menu, and after that, they should also select "Receive Gift." "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players then need to choose the "Get with Code/Password" option and hit Yes twice so that they are connected online.

They will now need to enter the correct password – AZUL – and if they did that properly, they should see the Mega Stones being given to them.

After that, players will need to visit a Pokémon Center and speak to a deliveryman there so that they can finally get the Mega Stones.

Players are also advised to save their games to ensure that the Mega Stones they just redeemed will remain in their possession moving forward.

Once players have successfully claimed the Mega Stones, they can proceed to dominate many of the opponents they encounter with their powerful Pokémon.

