'Pokémon Sun and Moon' News: Hoenn Mega Stones Up for Grabs in Latest Doubles Online Competition

Another online competition is brewing for "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon," providing more chances for trainers around the world to test their might and mettle against each other. Like the previous skirmishes, participation will net players some precious items that are not commonly found in the Alola region.

(Photo: Pokemon Global Link) The 2017 International Challenge April will be taking place from April 28 through April 30.

The registration period for the 2017 International Challenge April is ongoing since April 19 and will be running until April 27. While the Alola-Dex-Only Doubles tournament is a reward in itself, fighting in at least three matches will award three new mega stones, namely the Sceptilite, Blazikenite and Swampertite, allowing the final evolutionary forms of the Hoenn starters achieve mega evolution.

What makes these stones special? Aside from the known fact that they are needed to mega evolve, providing a boost in stats and abilities, they also make Sceptile, Blaziken and Swampert even more formidable in the competitive arena.

For example, Mega Sceptile gains a huge increase in special attack and speed, making it an excellent special sweeper. Its new ability, Lightning Rod, makes it immune to electric type moves and raises its special attack by one stage, further making it a fearsome pokémon.

Mega Blaziken also acquires a dramatic increase in its attack power and speed, and coupled with its ability Speed Boost, it becomes even quicker after every turn. It also has a decent special attack, which one could exploit to make it an unpredictable foe.

Mega Swampert is a well-balanced Pokémon, as it gains higher defense to both physical and special attacks while acquiring a big boost in attacking power. With its ability Swift Swim, It proves to be a swift physical attacker in Rain Dance teams.

Of course, participating in online competitions isn't the only way to get these foreign mega stones. Just this month, a common code was released to obtain the Beedrillite and Mawilite, which were both prizes in a previous competition. It also has the Audinite and Medichamite as added bonuses.

