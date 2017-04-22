'Pokémon Sun and Moon' News: How to Acquire Mega Sceptile, Blaziken and Swampert

Pokémon Mega Sceptile, Blaziken and Swampert are currently not in the roster of "Pokémon Sun and Moon." However, there is still a way for trainers to acquire them.

NintendoPromotional image for 2017 April International Challenge.

For "Pokémon Sun and Moon" trainers who want to get the said monsters, the only way to do it is to join the April International Challenge as those are not listed in the game's roster just like other monsters are. Apart from getting the monsters, trainers will also acquire the rare items necessary to level up these Pokémon to their evolved forms.

Registration to the 2017 April International Challenge already started earlier this week and trainers are still welcome to join. In an announcement by Nintendo on Tuesday, it said: "This competition will use the same rules and regulations as Pokémon Video Game Championship Series events, and you can even earn Championship Points toward an invitation to the 2017 Pokémon Video Game World Championships in August."

Signing up for the 2017 April International Challenge is available until Thursday, April 27. As mentioned, the competition will utilize the same VGC rules, which means on Double Battles, only the Alola Pokédex are required – no Mega Stones can be used.

Battles will commence on April 28 to April 30. For trainers to get the Mega Stones for Sceptile, Blaziken and Swampert, they will have to join at least three fights.

Mega Sceptile is a grass-type, reptilian Pokémon that evolves from Sceptile with the use of Sceptilite. This monster is known for its ability to remove a part of its tail and use it as a weapon against its opponent.

Blaziken is both a fire and fighting type Pokémon that can evolve to Mega Blaziken through using the Blazikenite. This monster that looks somewhat like a chicken is known for having very strong and buff legs which explains its hefty lower body power.

Swampert is a dual-type water and ground Pokémon characterized with a large cobalt body and hands that have three fingers each. Its hands are so powerful that it allows the Swampert to toss a rock that weighs as much as a ton and throw it at its opponent. With the use of a Swampertite, it can evolve into a Mega Swampert.