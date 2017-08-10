'Pokémon Sun and Moon' News: Rewards for Ninth and Final Global Mission Now Available

Players who participated in the challenge can claim their rewards by talking to the Global Mission recipient

Twitter courtesy of Pokémon Rewards can now be claimed for the ninth Global Mission

It is the end of an era for "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players, as the ninth and final Global Mission has just wrapped up.

For those who need a refresher, the ninth Global Mission was all about the lottery, or to be more specific, it was all about the players accumulating at least 1,000 lottery spins.

Players went to work while this Global Mission was live, as they tallied an impressive total of 30,256 lottery spins. This means they easily went past the required amount and they can now reap the rewards of their hard work.

All participants will now be able to receive 2,000 Festival Coins, while Global Link members will be given 4,000 Festival Coins.

Furthermore, all those Global Link members who contributed at least one lottery spin to the total while this Global Mission was going on will also be in line to receive five Rare Candies as well as a Fast Ball that will come in really handy for when they need to capture a quick and agile creature.

"Pokémon Sun and Moon" players can claim their rewards by heading on over to the Festival Plaza castle and then speaking to the Global Mission receptionist.

With this final mission now in the books, players showed that they were and are more than capable of joining forces to complete the tasks at hand.

Notably, there were some early struggles with regards to these missions, but the players rallied not long after those stumbles and showed that they can accomplish these tasks pretty easily.

While this was the last Global Mission available for "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players to take on, there may be more of these special tasks introduced in "Pokémon Ultra Moon" and "Pokémon Ultra Sun" once those games are released, NintendoEverything speculated.

More news about "Pokémon Sun and Moon" should be made available in the near future.