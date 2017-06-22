'Pokémon Sun and Moon' News: Rewards for Seventh Global Mission Can Now Be Obtained

"Pokémon Sun and Moon" players easily completed the seventh Global Mission, and it is now time for them to claim the rewards they deserve.

Twitter courtesy of PokémonRewards for completing the seventh 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Global Mission are now available

Just as a refresher, the seventh Global Mission was all about fishing for Pokémon/items at the rare spots inside the game.

Players managed to clear both the primary and secondary objectives – 250,000 and 500,000 Pokémon/items caught respectively – as they put up an impressive total of 1,228,170.

Because of that effort, players who participated can now receive at least 2,000 Festival Coins after they speak with the Global Mission receptionist. Players who are also Global Link members will be in line to receive 4,000 Festival Coins.

Also, since that secondary objective was met, Global Link members can now obtain one Lure Ball each.

Lastly, Global Link members who also contributed at least three Pokémon/items caught to the cause of completing the Global Mission will also be eligible to receive five Rare Candies.

Players who are eligible to receive these additional rewards should receive a Serial Code through the Global Link and they will be able to use this to get the Lure Ball and Rare Candies, Serebii reported.

"Pokémon Sun and Moon" players will have until July 30 to claim the aforementioned rewards.

With the rewards for the seventh Global Mission now being distributed to players, they can already start looking out for more details regarding the eighth challenge.

All the details regarding this next Global Mission have not been provided just yet, though an earlier report from Serebii did reveal that it will be about defending the Champion title in the Pokémon League.

The eighth Global Mission is also reportedly set to go live on June 27, though an end date has not been revealed.

More news about the next "Pokémon Sun and Moon" Global Mission should be made available in the near future.