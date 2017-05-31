'Pokémon Sun and Moon' News: Seventh Global Mission Now Live, Involves Fishing for Plenty of Pokémon

It is time once again for "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players to cooperate and take on the challenge presented by yet another Global Mission, and this new one is all about fishing.

To be more specific, the seventh Global Mission will require players to catch plenty of Pokémon/items.

Players will first need to make their way to bubbling fishing spots in order to participate in this challenge and then proceed to catch as many Pokémon/items as they can.

The primary goal for this Global Mission is set at 250,000 total Pokémon/items caught, and once this mark is reached, all participating players will receive at least 2,000 Festival Coins. Participants who are also Pokémon Global Link members will be rewarded with 4,000 Festival Coins if this first goal is met.

The secondary goal for the seventh Global Mission stands at 500,000 total Pokémon/items caught, and if this objective is accomplished, Pokémon Global Link members will receive a Lure Ball after all of this is over.

Should "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players fail to reach the goals set, non-Global Link members will still be given 200 Festival Coins, while those who are members will get 400 Festival Coins.

One more thing, the Global Link members who are able to catch at least three Pokémon/items will receive five Rare Candies. This is independent of whether the aforementioned goals are hit.

The good thing about this particular Global Mission is that aside from the rewards, players can also benefit from participating it in different ways.

As developers noted, the bubbling fishing spots players will have to visit for this challenge may be home to rare items and Pokémon, so players who have not spent much time fishing before may want to do so now.

The seventh Global Mission will remain available for players to participate in until June 12.

More news about "Pokémon Sun and Moon" should be made available soon.