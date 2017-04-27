'Pokémon Sun and Moon' News: Sixth Global Mission Now Underway, Tasks Players With Harvesting Millions of Poké Beans

A new Global Mission went live recently for "Pokémon Sun and Moon" and this one is all about Poké Beans.

Latest 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Global Mission will last until May 9

Specifically, the sixth Global Mission is about harvesting Poké Beans.

First off, players should know that there are multiple ways for them to acquire Poké Beans.

One way to do so is to head to the Poké Pelago and then make their way to Isle Abeens. If players want to speed up the collection process further, they can go ahead and develop Isle Abeens and see that Poké Beans will be easier to come by after doing so.

Another way for players to earn the beans is to head on over to Pokémon Cafes, buy a beverage and then receive the beans from the baristas.

Whichever ways players decide to try to get Poké Beans, they will likely need to do these often as the sixth Global Mission can only be accomplished if "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players band together and harvest a total of 3 million Poké Beans.

Hitting that 3 million mark means that players will receive 2,000 Festival Coins, while those who are Global Link members will get 4,000.

Additionally, if players are somehow able to collect a total of 6 million Poké Beans while the latest Global Mission is live, Global Link members will get a Level Ball. Individual Global Link members can also receive five pieces of Rare Candy if they contribute at least 30 Poké Beans to the Global Mission cause.

Players will have until May 9 to meet the goals laid out in this Global Mission and failure to do so will mean that only 200 Festival Coins will be handed out to participants, while Global Link players will acquire 400.

Notably, the extra pieces of Rare Candy can be earned whether or not the Global Mission is completed.

