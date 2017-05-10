'Pokémon Sun and Moon' News: Sixth Global Mission Successfully Completed, Seventh One to Start on May 30

"Pokémon Sun and Moon" players have been on a hot streak lately when it comes to global missions, and the sixth one was no exception.

Twitter courtesy of PokémonSeventh 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' global mission is expected to start on May 30

The sixth global mission was all about harvesting Poké Beans. Specifically, players were asked to harvest a total of 3 million Poké Beans to successfully complete the mission, and the bonus goal was set at 6 million.

In the end, it was not even close, as players blew way past both those goals set by the developers by harvesting a total of 75,230,246 Poké Beans.

With the goals met, this means that all participants will receive at least 2,000 Festival Coins, while Global Link members will get 4,000 Festival Coins.

One Level Ball each will also be handed out to those who have signed up for the Global Link since the bonus goal was also fulfilled. Players are advised to stay tuned to find out how they can claim their Level Balls.

The Global Link members who also contributed at least 30 Poké Beans to the cause of completing this global mission will also be rewarded with five Rare Candies each for their efforts.

Now that the sixth global mission has wrapped up, "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players can start preparing for the seventh one, and details about it have already surfaced online.

According to a recent report from Serebii, the seventh global mission will task "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players with fishing for Pokémon at the bubbling spots.

The goals and rewards for this next global mission have not been detailed just yet by the developers, but that should change soon, as this mission is already expected to start on May 30.

No end date for the seventh global mission has been provided thus far.

More news about the next "Pokémon Sun and Moon" global mission should be made available in the near future.