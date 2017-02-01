'Pokémon Sun and Moon' News: Tips for Setting Up a Friendly Online Tournament

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Game Freak has made it possible for "Pokémon Sun and Moon" to open doors for friendly competition. A new feature has recently rolled out to the game, allowing players to create challenging but otherwise friendly competitions.

Facebook/Pokemon'Pokémon Sun and Moon' is out for Nintendo 3Ds players.

While the feature wasn't available for fans to explore when "Pokémon Sun and Moon" was released, it is now good to go. The Pokémon Bank has also recently been updated, allowing trainers to create friendly competitions that other fans can engage in.

For players who want to explore the new feature, iDigital Times has provided a detailed guide on how to set up friendly online tournaments in "Pokémon Sun and Moon."

Step 1: Create a Pokémon Global Link account and log in.

Step 2: Select "Friendly Competitions" on the drop-down menu.

Step 3: In the page where other online Friendly Competitions appear, choose "Host Competition."

Step 4: Choose from two types of Online Friendly Competitions. The first, called an Online Friendly Competition, requires at least 20 entries in the tournament. Once this type of tournament is created, it cannot be canceled. A new tournament can only be created when the ranks of the previous competition have gone public. The second is called a Live Format Friendly Competition. It is also a tournament that cannot be deleted but it is meant for players who want more private competitions. In this tournament, the creator can choose between a doubles or single format. The creator will also have the authority to choose which Pokémon will be allowed to join the Online Tournament.

Step 5: Decide whether creatures from the Pokémon Bank will be eligible for the competition created or not.

Step 6: Decide whether Mega Stones and Z-Crystals can be used in the competitions or not.

Step 7: Set a date and time limit for the competition and decide how many battles are allowed each day.

Step 8: Claim the QR code and take a screenshot of the code.

Step 9: Share the screenshot with friends. This screenshot of the QR code can be scanned so it will be used in the competition.

"Pokémon Sun and Moon" is playable in the Nintendo 3DS.