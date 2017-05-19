'Pokémon Sun and Moon' News, Update: Latest Patch Fixes Tons of Glitches, Bugs

Like any other game, "Pokémon Sun and Moon" also have their fair share of issues and bugs. Fortunately for the fans, Nintendo has unleashed a brand-new patch that aims to fix these problems. Players now have a whole new reason to enjoy the games once more.

According to WWG, the company released the aforementioned "Pokémon Sun and Moon" patch in the hope of fixing the ongoing glitches. It should be noted that for players to participate in online matches, they have to ensure that the patch has been downloaded and installed. It was launched on the studio's so-called eShop.

One of the glitches that the new "Pokémon Sun and Moon" patch fixed is the issue where Pokémon are not able to attack or switch whenever the Sky Drop move is utilized. The glitch in which Scatterbug tends to not learn Egg moves was also resolved. Add to this the fix the developers did on crashes that players experienced whenever they used a certain Evolution item as the last item in their bag.

The patch also covered the exploitation players did in the games. This refers to players who manually changed their 3DS consoles to the very beginning of the month so as to automatically complete all of the tasks found in the Poke Pelago. This is actually a good thing, as this has been a longstanding complaint within the community.

It holds true that the "Pokémon Sun and Moon" update fixed most of the known issues or glitches in the games. However, some players suggest that it is not entirely moonlight and roses. That is because soon after the update was downloaded, some of them were unable to access their previous Battle Videos.

Nintendo has yet to make a comment or official statement regarding the aforesaid inaccessibility. Perhaps, this is a glitch that, ironically, the update brought along with it.