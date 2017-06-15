'Pokémon Sun and Moon' News, Updates: Tips and Tricks for the Nintendo 3DS Version

Considering how "Pokémon Go" was a huge success during its release, most fans of the franchise were quick to forget that there were other titles and versions that they could enjoy without needing to collect kilometers or walk around aimlessly until they find a wild Pokémon. Nintendo sought to rectify this by announcing that "Pokémon Sun and Moon" is available on their flagship console 3DS to celebrate the franchise's 20th anniversary. To help gamers get the best out of the series, here are a few tips and tricks.

First off, being able to choose the right starter character is important. According to International Business Times, the are pros and cons in choosing between Rowlet, Litten and Popplio.

Because of the nature of the first trials; Rowlet, the Grass-type is the best bet considering how players will have to face off with Normal and Water-types. On the other hand, Litten has intense and effective attacks against Bug-types. Finally, Popplio may not be much at first but once it evolves to Primarina, gamers can enjoy an advantage over Poison-type Pokémon.

Ultimately, it comes down to personal choice but it would be helpful to know which character gamers can work with the best as "Pokémon Sun and Moon" progresses along its storyline.

"Pokemon Sun and Moon" also features two Legendary Pokémon: Solgaleo, a Psychic and Steel-type, and Lunala, a Psychic and Ghost-type. Eurogamer also noted that the series is set in the Alola region, an area loosely based on Hawaii. There is a new professor and new characters on the island so gamers are urged to stay up to date.

Meanwhile, players of "Pokémon Sun and Moon" have often commented on how important it is to find Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu and Tapu Fini because of their extensive skills, abilities and moves. Fortunately, reports have said that they can be found in Ruins of Conflict, Ruins of Life, Ruins of Abundance and Ruins of Hope, respectively.