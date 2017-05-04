'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Release Date Update: Game Coming to Nintendo Switch as 'Pokémon Stars'?

New evidence pointing to the existence of the Nintendo Switch version of "Pokémon Sun and Moon" has come into sight, this time coming from a line of "Pokémon" merchandise.

(Photo: Nintendo)The official banners for "Pokémon Sun and Moon."

The merchandise was inspired from the newly introduced second-generation Pokémon named Cosmog. They came with the tagline, "Look upon the Stars."

While some would say that the slogan was simply an allusion to Cosmog's cosmic appearance, many would like to believe it is something more and that it could be Nintendo teasing "Pokémon Stars."

For those who do not know, "Pokémon Stars" is the rumored new game by developer Game Freak that will serve as the Nintendo Switch port of "Pokémon Sun and Moon."

Late last year, talks about "Pokémon Sun and Moon" being developed for the Nintendo console emerged. A report by Eurogamer claims that the port was being referred to as "Pokémon Stars."

As per the sources of the site, there will be key changes when "Pokémon Sun and Moon" jumps to the Nintendo Switch as "Pokémon Stars."

For starters, it will take advantage of the power and features of the console, resulting to higher resolution assets. It will reportedly feature creatures not included in the original titles as well. Additionally, players will be able trade the Pokémon regardless of the title they play.

As per the report, "Pokémon Stars" was originally going to be a launch title for the Nintendo Switch, but was instead delayed to later this year.

Nintendo appears to be slowly introducing the "Pokémon Sun and Moon" Switch port to gamers with the release of the Cosmog merchandise.

However, "Pokémon Stars" is not officially announced by the studio yet. From the looks of it, Nintendo is already preparing for its big unveiling so fans might hear more about the game soon.

At the moment, with the reports and the latest intel unconfirmed, gamers are advised to take this with a pinch of salt. As they wait for official details, "Pokémon Sun and Moon" has a lot for fans to explore.