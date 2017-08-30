'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Spoilers: Brock and Misty to Briefly Return to Anime Series

"Pokémon Sun and Moon" is bringing the gang back together, at least for a couple of episodes or so. Fans of the anime will see Misty and Brock meeting up with Ash and Pikachu as he makes a trip back to Kanto.

The spoiler comes courtesy of the latest issue of Japanese magazine "Televi-kun," which announced the cameo return of the two original "Pokémon" show characters. The cover of the magazine shows Brock and Misty, still in their trademark outfits, reunited with Ash and his Pikachu for one more time.

"Pokémon Sun and Moon" will follow Ash and Pikachu as they make their way back to the Kanto region, home of the original "Pokémon" game. Along the way, he will meet up with his old friends, Brock and Misty, starting Sep. 14, according to Kotaku.

For now, their reunion will have to be short-lived, as the two original characters will only appear on the Sep. 14 and Sep. 21 episodes of "Pokémon Sun and Moon." It remains to be seen if the two will become regulars on the new anime series after their brief stint starting next month. The English version of the anime, which lags behind the Japanese serialization, will have to wait for a while to include the two as it catches up.

Fans welcome this news of the return of Brock and Misty, which comes in the wake of their exclusion from "Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!" Although this title tells the story of the first adventures of Ash, Nintendo chose to write out the two trainers, for some reason.

The latest "Pokémon" movie was released in Japan earlier this year, and it is coming out to the U.S. in a few locations starting this November, according to IGN. Fans can watch out as more classic "Pokémon" characters return to the series in some form, starting with Mewtwo's appearance to the "Pokémon" card game.