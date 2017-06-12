'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Tips and Tricks: How to Download Mega Stones

"Pokémon Sun and Moon" just made things interesting by making the Mega Stones downloadable for Tyranitar, Manectric and Abomasnow, specifically for players who participated in the May online competition. Although the news of it being able for download thrilled fans, some are unsure of how to go about doing that in the first place.

Youtube/Nintendo A screenshot from the official trailer of the video game "Pokémon Sun and Moon"

iDigitalTimes has released a comprehensive guide. Just like with the past Mega Stones of the popular game franchise, fans will have to log in to their Pokémon Global Link accounts, go to the Nintendo 3DS Pokémon website, find the section for presents and retrieve the download code for the three Mega Stones for their Alola adventures.

Once gamers have the specific codes for their accounts, they can use it for the Mystery Gift tab in the "Pokémon Sun and Moon" game by selecting the option that allows them to input the code. All the Mega Stones will then be sent to the game. Players should also remember that the codes will only be available until July 30.

It should be noted that before players can get the Mega Stones for Tyranitar, Manectric and Abomasnow, they have to make sure that they have the Mega Stones for other characters. Once all the Mega Stones have been acquired, fans can go to any PokéCenter and speak to an in-game character who will give the Mega Stones to players in a bag.

Other "Pokémon Sun and Moon" Mega Stones are available for those who participated in the April online competition and they have until June 29 to download the codes for Swampert, Blaziken and Sceptile.

Meanwhile, the sequels to "Pokémon Sun and Moon" titled "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" have been announced for release in November. Nintendo also has big plans this year and with the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) next week, fans have huge expectations for big reveals and awesome surprises.