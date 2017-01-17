'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Tips: Learn More About The Trickier Alolan Evolutions

Watching different Pokémon grow stronger is one of the more rewarding experiences any player can experience, especially given all the work that goes into raising these creatures, and in "Pokémon Sun" as well as "Pokémon Moon," players may have to jump through a few extra hoops in order to complete certain evolutionary paths.

Nintendo/The Pokémon Company Thunder Stones are needed to acquire Alolan Raichus in 'Pokémon Sun' and 'Pokémon Moon'

As players likely know, there are Alolan evolutions included in the current set of "Pokémon" games, and while many of them require nothing more than just using the creatures in battle and having their levels go up, others are a bit more demanding.

For instance, players who are looking to add an Alolan Persian to their collection will first need to take good care of their Alolan Meowth. According to a recent article from GearNuke, the happiness of the Alolan Meowth is the secret to it evolving successfully into an Alolan Persian, so players will need to show a little more love if this is the particular Pokémon they are after.

Other Alolan Pokémon aren't quite as demanding of a player's time. Instead, what they need are special items in order for them to evolve.

Players looking for Alolan Sandslash or perhaps an Alolan Ninetails will first need to find an Ice Stone. "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon" players can then find these required Ice Stones in Po Town, according to an article from Pokémon Go Hub.

One more Alolan Pokémon that needs some extra attention is Alolan Raichu.

In order to obtain this Pokémon, players must first make sure that the Pikachu they have is happy and once that's taken care of, they can look for a Thunder Stone that can be found in Route 8 or Konikoni City. With all that finished, they just need to use the Thunder Stone on their Pikachu and see it evolve into an Alolan Raichu.

More news about "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon" should be made available in the near future.