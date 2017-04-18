'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Tips: Learning More About the Masuda Method and How It Helps Players Find Shiny Pokémon

"Pokémon Sun and Moon" players can go on for hours and perhaps even finish all that the games have to offer, and yet not encounter a single Shiny Pokémon, which can obviously be frustrating. That is why it may be helpful to them to learn more about the Masuda Method.

Twitter courtesy of PokémonFollowing the Masuda Method can help players in their search for Shiny Pokémon inside 'Pokémon Sun and Moon'

For those who may not know much about it, the Masuda Method is something that can help boost a player's odds of obtaining a Shiny Pokémon through breeding, though there are some requirements they need to fulfill first.

According to Bulbapedia, players first need to have "two Pokémon created in games of different languages," so players in North America will have to find one from France, Germany, Italy or any other supported region to pair up with the one native to the game they are playing.

Once the Pokémon have been found, players can then have them breed and the Egg that results from it "will have a higher likelihood of being Shiny."

To make things even easier for players, a recent report from Mic.com noted that they can even try to find a foreign version of Ditto and have that creature be the breeding partner for the ones they have already.

IIt is worth noting, however, that there is still no guarantee that "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players will receive a Shiny Pokémon from using the Masuda Method. What the method does is it provides players better odds of getting a Shiny Pokémon, so they still need to get lucky with regards to the Eggs they obtain.

Still, utilizing the Masuda Method may prove to be the better approach, particularly for those who have not had any luck relying on just the Shiny Charm or the SOS chaining trick.

More tips that can help out "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players should be made available soon.