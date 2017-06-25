'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Update: Five Mega Stones Now Up for Grabs

A set of five new Mega Stones are once again up for grabs for "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon" players.

(Photo: Pokémon official website)The Mega Stones now available on "Pokémon Sun and Moon."

Nintendo has revealed a new distribution code, which should allow players to get the Mega evolutions of Generation 2 Pokémon from "Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire."

This includes the grass-type Pokémon Sceptile, fire- and fighting-type Pokémon Blaziken and water and ground Pokémon Swampert.

The new Mega Stones will also give players the chance to get the Mega evolution of two Generation 3 Pokémon from Hoenn, namely the ghost-type Pokémon Banette and fire- and ground-type Pokémon Camerupt.

As it is always with Mega Stones, "Pokémon Sun and Moon" gamers can secure this exciting new batch via Mystery Gift, which they can access on the main menu.

There, they can click Receive Gift and then select the option to obtain the Mega Stones via a code, choose Yes for the two questions that will pop up and enter the password: MATSUBUSA.

The Mega Stones should then be available, but to make sure that they were acquired properly, "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players should speak to a delivery man at the Pokémon Center.

Most importantly, gamers should never forget to save the game in order to keep the Mega Stones. It is unknown as to how long they will be available so players should simply snag them as soon as possible.

Those who have already tried on "Pokémon Sun," but failed to get the Mega Stones for some reason, they can now obtain the items again. It turns out that there was a glitch early in the promo where the Mega Stones were only available on "Pokémon Moon," but this has since been corrected.

According to Serebii.net, the five Mega Stones cannot currently be used on Rated Battle on Battle Spot in "Pokémon Sun and Moon" until July 18.