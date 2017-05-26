'Pokémon Sun & Moon' News, Spoilers: Ash and Pikachu to Play Pokebase at Pokémon School

As the events in "Pokémon Sun & Moon" continue to get more intense, fans can expect the next episode of the series to feature epic action.

Facebook/PokémonPromotional photo for "Pokémon Sun & Moon"

It is no wonder then that the new episode titled, "The Fierce Pokebase Match! Go for a Tide-Turning Home Run!!" has been drawing lots of attention lately.

Based on its title, it looks like the upcoming episode of the anime series will feature a whole slew of action-packed baseball scenes. In the preview for the episode, Team Rocket engaged in a baseball game with the Pokémon trainers, which adopted the style of other known classic anime sports titles like the "Star of the Giants."

The description for the episode reads, "'Pokebase' is a really popular sport in the Alola region, and both Satoshi and Pikachu get really into it after watching a match on TV. And one day, everyone decides to play Pokebase during a class at the Pokémon School."

Spoilers for the upcoming episode suggest that after Ash and Pikachu get hooked to Pokebase after learning more about it on TV, they are told the following day by their professor, Kukui, that they will play the game for their class. Aside from that, they will also get to have one of the most famous professional Pokebase players in the Alola region, 'Olu'olu, as their lecturer.

"Pokémon Sun & Moon" follows Ash's adventures as he endeavors to become a Pokémon Master. The series introduces different characters who will help guide him through all his adventures, including skilled trainers Kiawe, Lana, Mallow and Sophocles, and the mysterious research assistant Lillie. Much of the series is set in the tropical Alola region, where he and Pikachu met their cool professor, Kakui, and Samson Oak.

The English version of the show premiered on Disney XD on May 12 at 9 a.m. Fans can watch the new "Pokémon Sun & Moon" on Saturdays on Disney XD.