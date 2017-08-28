'Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon - Burning Shadows' News: Dance Battle Trailer Launched to Promote Latest Expansion

The Pokémon Company "Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows" promotional image.

Developers of "Pokémon Trading Card Game" have recently launched a dance battle trailer to promote the "Burning Shadows" expansion.

The latest expansion, "Burning Shadows," was released in the United States earlier this month and featured more than 140 additional cards, 12 new Pokémon-GX, and "6 new full-art Supporter cards" that showed important human characters."

The dance battle trailer was seen by some as a unique strategy of promoting the "Burning Shadows" expansion. In it, a real-life Team Skull was seen hanging out in a gym when their leader, Guzma, stopped the music and looked like he saw an enemy.

Team Skull is one of the newest antagonists in the Pokémon franchise. They were introduced when the "Pokémon Sun and Moon" game was launched and are led by Guzma and a pink-haired trainer named Plumeria.

In the said trailer, as Team Skull assembled, a team of five Pikachu mascots were on the other side jumping with their happy faces. What seemed to be an intense Pokémon fight turned out to be a dance battle.

As soon as the music played, Team Skull went to their dancing positions and showed some killer breakdancing moves. Guzma opened his team's dance routine with a one-arm handstand and hand hops — a popular breakdance exhibition. Later on in the battle, other members of Team Skull, including Plumeria, also executed windmills, flares, and more.

On the other hand, the Pikachu dance crew did not show off sophisticated dancing moves but were still able to keep up with Team Skull. Despite only executing simple arms and feet movements as well as some foolproof twists, the fact that they were very adorable gave them all the points they needed to win the battle.

The Team Skull members enjoyed the Pikachu team's dance routine. Unwittingly, and to Guzma's dismay, his teammates clapped their hands for the Pikachus before leaving him on the dance floor.

Meanwhile, "Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon - Burning Shadows" will be followed by the release of the "Shining Legends" expansion game on Oct. 6. It will come with a set of up to 73 special cards.