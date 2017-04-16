'Pokémon the Movie 20: I Choose You' Release Date, News: New Trailer Suggests Major Plot Changes

The latest trailer for "Pokémon the Movie 20: I Choose You" has been recently released and suggests that major plot changes await fans.

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-HoonPerformers wearing Pokemon's character Pikachu costumes take part in a parade in Yokohama, Japan, August 7, 2016.

The reported changes in the narrative is a big deal for some since "Pokémon the Movie 20: I Choose You" has always been perceived as being a reboot to the franchise's anime adaptation's first season.

For one, it has been pointed out that the latest trailer featured the Piplup monster with Ash and Pikachu. Polygon noted that Piplup did not appear in the anime adaptation until after 500 episodes since the first season ever started.

Apart from the addition of Piplup, the trailer has also not shown Misty and Brock, Ash's companions in the anime's first season. The video teaser instead featured new characters who were training monsters that were introduced at a later point in the franchise's timeline.

Aside from the new friends, even new enemies were shown to be cradling newer Pokémon. For example, Ash is seen battling another trainer who has an Incineroar, a creature that was just added to "Pokémon Sun and Moon" last fall.

However, fans should not worry about losing the nostalgic vibe that they are expecting to experience from the premiere of "Pokémon the Movie 20: I Choose You" because at the very least, the inclusion of Team Rocket in the upcoming film will give that classic touch.

Ironically, the trailer suggests that the setting for "Pokémon the Movie 20: I Choose You" is a generation that has enough knowledge about what transpired in the Pokémon world even after the first season. It is also likely that the people in the movie already know that there are more than 700 Pokémon for the characters to catch.

While the worldwide release of the film has yet to be announced, fans in Japan can watch "Pokémon the Movie 20: I Choose You" as it premieres on July 15.