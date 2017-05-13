'Pokémon the Movie 20: I Choose You!' Updates: More Details About Marshadow To Be Released Soon

New details have been released for the upcoming Japanese anime film, "Pokémon the Movie 20: I Choose You!"

Facebook/Pokemon"Pokémon the Movie 20: I Choose You!" is expected to premiere on July 15, 2017.

According to Serebii, leaked information has been released for this year's "Pokémon the Movie." The latest issue of CoroCoro, a monthly manga magazine in Japan, reportedly reveals the main characters of the film, and it also includes new details on the mysterious Marshadow. In one of the pages of the magazine, Ash is shown with Pickachu on his shoulders. Beside him is the Mythical Pokémon. Two other trainers are also in the illustration.

Speculations claim that CoroCoro's next issue will talk more about Marshadow and its signature Z-Move. The Pokémon was previously introduced via a video. It is one of the mythical creatures in "Sun and Moon."

Marshadow is expected to play a huge part in "Pokémon the Movie 20: I Choose You!" as it retells the first ever episode of the popular animé. Other Pokémon outside of Gen 1 are also expected to be part of the story, including Incineroar.

While very little has been revealed about Marshadow, iDigital Times reports that it is a unique Pokémon, both a Ghost and a Fighting-type, that possesses the ability of the Technician. Its base stats are 90/125/80/90/90/125 and its moves are reportedly more physical compared to others.

Fans of the series cannot wait to learn more about Marshadow, but The Pokémon Company has been keeping the film details under wraps.

So far, the movie is teased to recall the day Ash decided to become a Pokémon Trainer, just when he turned 10 years old. Filled with dreams of finding his Pokémon partner from Oak Laboratories, Ash overslept, and when he eventually arrived to look for the monster, all that was left was a Pikachu, who has already decided it does not like humans at all.

