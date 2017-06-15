'Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon' News: Necrozoma Takes Center Stage

With the announcement of "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon," players just can't help but wonder about the upcoming games. As can be seen from the trailer, things seem more vibrant and full of life. Besides the region itself, the most important change seen on the trailer are the Legendary Pokémon. What happened to Solgaleo and Lunala?

The Pokemon Company New forms of Solgaleo and Lunala from "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon."

After the release of the preview, fans of the "Pokémon" series quickly rushed to the internet to talk about the sequel to "Sun and Moon." In the trailer, the two Pokémon have taken a different form; the two seem to have merged with another Pokémon called Necrozoma. It quickly reminded fans of what happened to Zekrom and Reshiram in "Pokémon Black and "White 2."

IGN shared a possible reason why the Legendary Pokemon are reminiscent of Zekrom and Rshiram. Aside from the merging of two Pokémon happening before in a previous game, the connection between Solgaleo, Lunala and Necrozoma can be seen through their Pokédex description and Pokémon type.

According to the publication, Necrozoma's name comes from the Greek word "Necro" which is a word that relates to death, and when combined with its prominent star sign on its back, the Ultra Beast could appear as the symbol of a dead star. Now, when a star eventually dies, it becomes a white dwarf. When its remaining heat completely disappears, the dead star becomes a black dwarf.

Now, that it has been established how Necrozma might be a representation of a dead star, players can now connect it to Solgaleo and Lunala. This is because when a star dies, it leaves its remains in the form of dust. The dust remains looks like Cosmog, the pre-evolution form of Solgaleo and Lunala. This could imply that both Legendary Pokémon came from Necrozma.

As good as the theory may sound, there is still no official news about what really happens in the games. Fans should wait for more updates regarding "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon"

"Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon" will be released on Nov. 17 for the Nintendo 3DS.