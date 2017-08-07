'Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon' News: New Evolution Form Revealed

A new form of Lycanroc has been revealed, in addition to its existing two forms. The third form of the Rockruff evolution is coming soon to "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon," set to launch in November.

Instagram/pokemon/Nintendo A promo image of the new Dusk form of Lycanroc, coming to "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon."

"Pokémon" fans familiar with last year's "Pokémon Sun and Moon" will know that Lycanroc comes with the Midday Form or the Midnight Form. After Nintendo's announcement, the Rockruff evolution now comes in three flavors, with the addition of the new Dusk Form.

Rockruff evolves into its Midday Form when it takes in solar energy when it's at an appropriate level. Likewise, Rockruff changes to its Midnight Form after soaking in some lunar energy from the moon.

The exact method for getting a Dusk Lycanroc, however, remains a mystery. "You can't get Dusk Form Lycanroc on your team by ordinary methods, such as discovering the mysterious Pokémon in the wild," Nintendo said in their reveal, before promising more details coming as "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon" launches later on Nov. 17.

Meanwhile, the Dusk Form Lycanroc will make an appearance in "Pokémon the Series: Sun and Moon" in an episode that will air on Thursday, Aug. 10. A preview of the episode, as well as in-game clips of Rockruff evolving to Dusk Form Lycanroc, were shown on earlier on "Pokenchi," according to Pokebeach.

The Japanese variety show invited Shigeru Ohmori, game designer for Game Freak, over to show off the new Pokémon evolution form on Sunday, Aug. 6. The show also aired a clip from the upcoming episode of the "Pokémon" anime, showing the new form alongside the Midday Form and the Midnight Form.

The Dusk Form Lycanroc has green eyes and an orange coat in its non-shiny color scheme, with hair and features midway between the other two forms. Its skills and characteristics are still unknown as of this time.