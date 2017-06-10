'Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon' Release Date News: Game Will Arrive on Nintendo 3DS But Not Switch

The Pokémon Company recently announced the launch of "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon." However, it will only arrive on the Nintendo 3DS and not on the Nintendo Switch.

The Pokémon CompanyA promotional still from the "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon" official page.

In the recently held Pokémon Direct event, developers confirmed that the next installment to the Pokémon video games franchise will be released later this year.

Meanwhile, there was earlier confusion where many people believed that the game would also be released on the Nintendo Switch.

For those asking, this was on The Pokémon Company's press site. Listing has now been edited. Curious indeed... — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) June 6, 2017

Eurogamer's Tom Phillips was able to spot and share with his Twitter followers that the press site material for "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon" initially posted a "TBA" — meaning "to be announced" — launch for the Nintendo Switch.

A few minutes later, Phillips followed up with another social media post that said: "For those asking, this was on The Pokémon Company's press site. Listing has now been edited. Curious indeed."

The Pokémon Company then reached out to several news outlets to clarify the matter and explained that the TBA release of "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon" for the Nintendo Switch was just a "clerical error."

In a statement, The Pokémon Company told IGN: "We would like to address rumours based on a clerical error on the Pokémon press site; Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon are coming exclusively to Nintendo 3DS family of systems and are not due for release on Nintendo Switch. This listing on the Pokémon press site was made in error and is not indicative of future plans. Please refer to the Pokémon Direct for more game details."

The "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon" will feature a spin-off plot from its predecessor "Pokémon Sun and Moon." The game will also bring in new characters as well as redesign some of them. For example, the Pokémon featured on the game's main cover are Solgaleo and Lunala in their new appearance.

As announced on Tuesday, "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon" will arrive on the Nintendo 3DS systems on Nov. 17.