'Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon' Update: The Only Way Nintendo Allows Players to Own Dusk Form Lycanroc

(Photo: Nintendo) Rockruff and Dusk Form Lycanroc in "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon."

"Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon" will feature Dusk Form Lycanroc, but there is only one way that players will be able to obtain the pocket monster.

This form of Lycanroc can be unlocked with a special Rockruff, who will not be available in normal gameplay and will instead be given away as an early purchase bonus.

"Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon" players will receive this special Rockruff that can evolve to Dusk Form Lycanroc from Nov. 17, 2017 to Jan. 10, 2018.

Nintendo promises that details on how to obtain the special Rockruff will be announced "soon." Nevertheless, this is one of the reasons players would want to pick up the games early.

Dusk Form Lycanroc is unique in the sense that it is essentially a merged version of its Midday and Midnight forms. This makes him quite the catch in "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon."

Like the former, it has a four-legged stance and is obedient to its trainer. In terms of the look, he has the same string of four rocks around its neck like the Midday form.

Dusk Form Lycanroc in "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon" also inherits how the latter's eyes turn red when it makes its move. It also has the Midnight form's mane.

Battle style is also inspired from Midday and Midnight. The "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon" exclusive has the Accelerock and Counter moves from the respective forms when evolved from Rockruff.

"Accelerock is a Rock-type physical move that always goes first," Nintendo explains, adding that it was only Midday Form Lycanroc from "Pokémon Sun and Moon" equipped to master it.

"Counter is a Fighting-type move that inflicts double the damage received by an opponent's physical attack," the company wrote about the Midnight-based move.

Making Dusk Form Lycanroc deadlier is the added Ability called Tough Claws, which "greatly" boosts the power of the moves that it connects to the opponent. Because of this, Dusk Form Lycanroc will "likely favor a different style of battle than Midday Form or Midnight Form."

"Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon" will be released Nov. 17 on the Nintendo 3DS.