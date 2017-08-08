'Pokémon Ultra Sun' and 'Pokémon Ultra Moon' Reveal New Form of a Legendary Pokémon

Pokemon official website Promotional picture for "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Pokemon Ultra Moon"

As one of the most popular game titles across the globe, the "Pokémon" series has gained quite the reputation in all its years of making sure that fans are happy and thrilled to have it on their consoles. This is why developers of "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon" are working day and night to keep their fans entertained. And recent reports reveal a new reason to experience the aforementioned game titles, which came in the form of a new Pokémon.

The Pokémon Company released a statement about the newest form of Lycanroc: the Dusk Form. It appears in both "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon," and the developers have emphasized that the new form of the Pokémon will be different from its Midday Form and Midnight Form. All forms of the Lycanroc will not be found through ordinary methods such as exploring the wild and finding it accidentally. The developers have yet to announce the methods by which one can acquire the Pokémon, but fans expect to have more details in the next few weeks.

Reports also reveal some of the key differences between the forms of the Lycanroc. The Midday Form seems more like a pet than anything. It is characterized by its loyalty and obedience to its order and it is equipped with claws and rocks as their main weapon against their opponents. On the other hand, the Midnight Form is more dangerous as it becomes increasingly aggressive as the opponents manifest in a higher difficulty. It has the tendency to disobey their owners and are equipped with brute force and strength to win their fights.

Meanwhile, the Dusk Form remains to be a mystery, but the rumor mill speculates that it might be somewhere in the middle of the Midday and Midnight Form. Regardless, there is a lot to expect from the upcoming game titles.

"Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon" will be released on Nov. 17 for the Nintendo 3DS.