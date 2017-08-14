'Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon' News: Dusk Form Lycanroc Details Revealed

nintendo.com The Dusk Form Lycanroc that will be introduced in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon later this year.

More details about the Dusk Form Lycanroc were revealed prior to the release of "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" later this year.

Last week, fans of the popular action role-playing game were able to get the first look for the third version of the favorite Rock-type wolf Pokémon. But Nintendo officially revealed the details and description of the upcoming Pokémon.

According to the game studio, the Dusk Form Lycanroc will come with some of the same features of Midday Form including the four-legged stance and its loyal obedience to its Trainer. Its eyes also turn red whenever it attacks. Also, there are four rocks seen on its neck just like the Midday Form, but the hair on its head resembles the Midnight Form.

Nintendo also revealed that the battle moves of the Dusk Form Lycanroc also share the same characteristics of the Midday and Midnight Forms because it can learn both the Accelerock and the Counter moves.

"Accelerock is a Rock-type physical move that always goes first. In Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon, only Midday Form Lycanroc could learn this move. Midday Form could learn this move when it evolved from Rockruff. Counter is a Fighting-type move that inflicts double the damage received by an opponent's physical attack," Nintendo stated in the press release that was posted on its website. "In Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon, Midnight Form Lycanroc learned this move when it evolved from Rockruff."

The Dusk Form Lycanroc also has the Ability Tough Claws, which is a different one compared to the Midday Form and the Midnight Form. It greatly increases the movement of the upcoming Pokémon while making direct contact.

However, reports reveal that the Dusk Form Lycanroc will only be available for a limited time

The "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" was first announced in June 2017 as part of a Nintendo Direct presentation. The game is expected to be released for Nintendo 3DS on Nov. 17, Friday.