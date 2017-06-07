'Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon' News: Release Date Set for 3DS This Year, No Plans for Nintendo Switch Version

Just as "Pokken Tournament Deluxe" is about to hit the Nintendo Switch, "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" will also be out this year for Nintendo 3DS users. The game is set to be released on Nov. 17 and Nintendo has urged their fans to be patient and wait for more information that will be released sometime before it hits the stands.

The Pokemon Company Promotional picture for the game "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon."

According to Polygon, director Junichi Masuda has said that "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" will feature a big expansion of the world and story of the Alola region. It will feature characters that were not seen before in the titles that were released last year. Legendary characters will make an appearance including Solgaleo and Lunala, as well as rare ones much like Necrozma.

The reveal of "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" was held during a Pokémon Direct that previously teased fans for a pre-Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) announcement. It had come as a surprise for most fans as the post did not actually reveal any details other than the date and time for when the announcement was set to be made.

Probably because of the speculations that Nintendo's post incited, there were also rumors that "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" would be available on the Nintendo Switch. The Pokémon Company International addressed the issue considering that the rumors originated from a listing error.

"We would like to address rumours based on a clerical error on the Pokémon press site; Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon are coming exclusively to Nintendo 3DS family of systems and are not due for release on Nintendo Switch. This listing on the Pokémon press site was made in error and is not indicative of future plans. Please refer to the Pokémon Direct for more game details," the company told Forbes.

Although the news disappointed some of the Switch users, the hype is still on and fans are excited for November.