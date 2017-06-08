'Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon' News: Sequel Reveals Alternative Take on Alola

"Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon" are coming! The newest titles from Game Freak rocked the fans, and everybody has a lot of questions. What can people expect from the games? How are they different from "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon"? Will they be playable on the Nintendo Switch just like what it says on the official "Pokémon" press page?

The Pokemon Company New forms of Solgaleo and Lunala from "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon."

Fans expected a lot from the latest Pokémon Direct. And one way or another, The Pokémon Company delivered when it released a major surprise in the form of "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon."

According to the presentation on June 6, the sequel to the "Pokémon Sun and Moon" will take place in the same world as its predecessor but will tell a different story. Director Junichi Masuda also said that in "Ultra Sun and Moon," Pokémon who were not used before will be featured in the new adventure. He added that there will be additional features that will make every trainer's adventure even more worthwhile.

Aside from the information given by Masuda, not much has been revealed about the story. Despite this, many fans are starting to draw their own theories based on Solgaleo and Lunala's new forms. As seen in the trailer, the two mythical Pokémon are shown to have merged with the Ultra Beast called Necrozma. So far, there is no official news about this detail, and fans of the series will have to wait for more info.

In other news, The Pokémon Company released a statement regarding the "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon's" distribution. Apparently, earlier yesterday, the website included a little detail about the games being released for the Nintendo Switch. To clear this up, the company confirmed that the upcoming "Pokémon" titles will be exclusive to the 3DS.

"Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon" will be released simultaneously around the world on Nov. 17.