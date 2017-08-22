'Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon' Trailer, Release Date: Games Put Necrozma Front and Center; Exclusive Z-Moves Revealed [Details Here]

(Photo: Nintendo) The promotional images for "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon."

"Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" will have a lot to offer to players, including the unraveling of a lingering mystery in previous games.

Alola's beauty is being eclipsed by portentous clouds believed to be the work of the Legendary Pokémon Necrozma, whose story will be the focus and intertwined with that of Solgaleo and Lunala from "Pokémon Sun and Moon."

Nintendo promises that Necrozma's secret involving the unexplored parts of Alola will come to light in "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon."

Rowlet, Litten or Popplio will serve as the starter Pokémon in "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon," but as an added feature, players will have new trainers to choose from whose appearance they can customize at the beginning.

Nintendo also promises a "wider variety" of Z-Moves that can be unlocked in the games using the Z-Power Ring, a physical version of which can interact with the games will be released alongside.

With regard to the actual Z-Moves, Kommo-o is getting a unique in "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon." The most powerful Pokémon in the region will get to fend off opponents with the Clangorous Soulblaze.

It is basically a stronger form of the creature's special move, Clanging Scales. Clangorous Soulblaze can inflict damage on multiple Pokemon at once, making Kommo-o deadlier than he already is.

This is the first Z-Move with that range of damage, but it is to be noted that Kommo-o's defense lower when using the Clangorous Soulblaze in "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" as it boosts every other stats.

More Z-Moves unique to certain Pokémon are expected to be introduced in "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon." Comicbook.com says that one of the creatures that fans can expect to get one as well is Mimikyu.

"Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" will be out on the Nintendo 3DS on Nov. 17.