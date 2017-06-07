'Pokken Tournament Deluxe' to Be Released on Nintendo Switch

"Pokken Tournament" is about to land on the Nintendo Switch. Developed by Bandai Namco Studios and published by The Pokémon Company, the popular fighting game is next in line for the Nintendo Switch's slow but gradual takeover. "Pokken Tournament" comes after the release of "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" on the tech giant's popular hybrid game console and it's sure to be met with enthusiasm from fans.

Bandai Namco/The Pokemon Company Promotional picture for the game "Pokken Tournament."

According to Polygon, "Pokken Tournament Deluxe" on the Nintendo Switch will allow players to use one Joy-Con each which will let them play on one console. There will also be new modes to choose from including an online ranked play, daily challenges and a three-against-three. Although the biggest difference of "Pokken Tournament" is still the fact that it allows players to control their characters directly, the Switch version should make it more interesting and competitive for players.

Comicbook further reported that "Pokken Tournament Deluxe" will have an expanded character list that wasn't seen on the original version on the Wii U. Thus, the game will have 21 fighters including the new ones, which were revealed to be Decidueye, Empoleon, Scizor, Darkrai and Croagunk. The release of "Pokken Tournament" was previously leaked by a retailer who did not disclose which third-party controller would be taking up the popular video game.

"Pokken Tournament Deluxe" is a combination of the gameplay seen in Bandai Namco's "Tekken" while integrating characters from Nintendo's "Pokémon." It was initially released for Wii U users back in 2015. Since then, it has garnered a lot of positive reviews from gamers all around the world as it allowed them to attack and defend instead of simply choosing what to do from a list as is the tradition for the "Pokémon" franchise.

"Pokken Tournament Deluxe" will be released for the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 22.