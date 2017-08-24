'Pokkén Tournament DX' News, Release Date: Demo for Nintendo Switch Now Available

Facebook/NintendoSwitch Capcom's future support of the Nintendo Switch will depend on the success of 'Monster Hunter XX.'

The Pokémon Company had a big announcement to make at the Pokémon World Championship. During the event, the gaming company dropped an important update about the upcoming "Pokkén Tournament DX," which is set for release next month on the Nintendo Switch.

When it made its first announcement, the company said that a demo of the game would head to the Switch soon, but it did not specify when exactly. Aside from the date, the company also did not reveal if the game would be exclusive to just one region or not.

Then, earlier this week, the Pokémon Company took to Twitter to announce that a demo of the game would be coming to the Nintendo eShop of the game on Aug. 23.

On Aug. 22, the company tweeted on Nintendo of America's Twitter page: "A downloadable demo of #PokkenTournamentDX is coming to Nintendo eShop on #NintendoSwitch tomorrow at 9 p.m. PT/12am ET!"

The announcement thrilled Nintendo Switch owners around the world, since the portability of the console meant that there was no way for them not to download the demo and play the game wherever they are. What makes the announcement more exciting is the idea of how fun it is to play "Pokkén Tournament."

"Pokkén Tournament" is one of those fighting games that becomes more and more interesting through time. In this game, the player finds a Pokémon that clicks with him, and once he does, he definitely will find it difficult to resist playing.

Each match in the "Pokkén Tournament" begins as a 3D fighter, where the players involved in the match are free to explore the ring in free 3D space and using distinct move sets. When the player carries out a critical blow, the game switches from 3D to 2D, with each player having his own move sets and combos.

"Pokkén Tournament DX is set for release on the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 22, 2017.