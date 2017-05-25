'Poldark' season 3 news: Aidan Turner talks intimate Ross-Demelza scene; season expected to premiere June 4

Lead star Aidan Turner is a bit worried about how the public will react to his naked scene in the upcoming third season of "Poldark."

Facebook/OfficialPoldarkPromotional banner for the BBC One drama series "Poldark," featuring Aidan Turner as the titular character, Capt. Ross Poldark.

Many fans are now counting down the days until the "Poldark" season 3 premiere. Even though he is also excited about the show's return, the Irish actor recently expressed his worry about an intimate scene with on-screen partner Eleanor Tomlinson in which he just wears a towel.

"I don't think I was ripped for it," Turner told Daily Star. "I'm lying down talking to Demelza [Tomlinson] and I pull the towel down a little bit.... I thought it was funny. I went 'A little bit more, a little bit more.'"

The 33-year-old added that he was quite confident when they filmed the bedroom scene. However, he was not pleased when he viewed the clip.

"I thought it would look OK. And then recently they showed us the clip and it's very much not OK. I am not in shape at all," he continued.

In other news, "Poldark" is moving to a new timeslot for the next season. Instead of going head to head with the ITV drama "Victoria" in the fall, the series will switch to a summer launch. An official release date has yet to be announced by BBC One but the show is expected to have a June 4 premiere.

Metro notes that "Poldark's" move could be the start of a new ratings war with "Britain's Got Talent," which airs its season finale on the same date. The reality talent show's finale last year pulled in an average of 10 million viewers. Comparing that number to the historical drama's average viewers per season, things do not look too good for "Poldark's" season 3 premiere, according to the publication.