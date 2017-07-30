'Poldark' Season 3 News: Ross Faces a New Rival for Demelza's Affection

Facebook/OfficialPoldark A promotional image for BBC's "Poldark" series.

Following the death of Aunt Agatha (Caroline Blakiston) last week, "Poldark" season 3 is going to feature a love triangle between Captain Ross Poldark's (Aidan Turner), Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson), and Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse).

According to the episode 8 synopsis, an election is going to threaten the status quo of the city of Truro. And as Ross faces the consequences of his past actions, which involved being unfaithful to Demelza, he will sense a rival for her affection in the form of Hugh.

After the tragic demise of Ross' aunt, he is expected to be even more emotionally detached from his wife, Demelza, which may be the cause of her moving further towards the other man. Will Demelza fall for Hugh and give in to his advances?

The actress who plays Demelza recently had an interview with Channel 24, wherein she discussed her character's relationship with Turner's.

"Ross and Demelza have a realistic relationship and that is what people like about them," Tomlinson said.

"It has never been a fairy tale romance. They have a lot of arguments and problems in their marriage but they have two children and so they question what they should do, whether they should stick it out or separate?" the actress added.

She also talked about the budding romance between Demelza and Hugh, saying that it is not the kind of relationship that is meant to create a scandal in the show, but rather a consequence that stems from her husband leaving her behind and not including her in his decisions.

Meanwhile, another thing that viewers can expect to see in the upcoming episode of the British drama series, aside from the impending love triangle, is Ross considering running against George for a certain spot in Parliament. This is reportedly the other major storyline in the current season's eighth episode.

"Poldark" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on BBC One.