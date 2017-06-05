'Poldark' Season 3 Release Date, News: BBC One Drops First Trailer

The season 3 trailer for "Poldark" has been released, and it looks like there is a lot more drama and action in store for fans when the series returns.

Facebook/OfficialPoldark'Poldark' season 3 premieres June 11.

The trailer opened with Ross (Aidan Turner) and Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) by the beach, as they assured each other that they can go through anything together. Elizabeth (Heida Reed), on the other hand, welcomed a new baby.

New characters are also going to be introduced in the upcoming season, with Demelza's brothers Sam (Tom York) and Drake (Harry Richardson) joining the mix. Demelza introduced Drake in the trailer, and the muscular sibling showed off his physique as he bathed. Drake met Morwenna (Ellise Chappell), Elizabeth's new governess, and the two definitely had sparks flying between them. Of course, their closeness does not go over well with the Warleggans and Poldarks, who have long been feuding.

The trailer also teased of a lot of action yet to be seen, including an explosion, and loads of intrigue.

Fans of Ross and Demelza are in for a treat in the new season, as Tomlinson has said that there are many plot points revolving around their relationship. However, that does not necessarily mean that everything will be smooth sailing for the couple. There is a chance that the father of Elizabeth's child is Ross since they had an affair in season 2. Additionally, George (Jack Farthing) is upping his sinister game in the new season as well.

Radio Times was able to get a first look at the premiere episode of season 3, and it featured a lot of exciting developments. The first episode reportedly saw Elizabeth, pregnant, and riding a horse that was out of control. When Ross attempted to help her, though, it was clear that she did not want anything to do with him.

Watch the trailer below: