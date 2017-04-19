'Poldark' Season 3 Release Date News: Upcoming Season Will Premiere Early

Fans will not be waiting any longer for the third installment of "Poldark." The hit BBC series will return to the small screen earlier than everyone expected.

(Photo: Facebook/Poldark)"Poldark" promotional banner.

"Poldark" season 2 kicked off in September last year. The filming for the show usually takes one year to finish; hence, fans believed that the show will air its season 3 around September this year.

However, according to Radio Times, an alleged spokeswoman from BBC tipped information about the said show's release date. The publication's insider revealed that the third season of "Poldark" is just around the corner. She said that the network will release the show's third installment "sooner for fans."

Even so, the series' exact return date is yet to be revealed. But, according to BBC's spokeswoman, fans can catch Aidan Turner (as Captain Ross Poldark) once "Poldark" season 3 premieres some time this summer.

Furthermore, the said BBC spokesperson also reiterated that the network did not really intend to give way for "Victoria" as many think that "Poldark"s premiere date was moved due to scheduling clash. It just so happens that BBC One wants to give the fans of "Poldark" a treat this summer.

Speaking of premieres, BBC One will not be the only network to air "Poldark" season 3. PBS Masterpiece has officially announced that the series will also head to its website as well.

With that in mind, PBS viewers can enjoy the show too. The website will air the show's third installment on Sunday, October 1.

Additionally, Eleanor Tomlinson (as Poldark's wife, Demelza), Heida Reed (Elizabeth), Jack Farthing (George Warleggan), Ruby Bentall (Verity), Luke Noris (Dr. Dwight) and Caroline Blakiston (Agatha) will return for "Poldark" season 3. Besides them, the BBC series will also introduce new characters.

Gabriella Wilde will play the role of Caroline Penvenen. On the flipside, John Nettles will portray Ray Penvenen.