'Poldark' Season 3 Release Date, Spoilers: Star Eleanor Tomlinson Teases 'Lots of Twists and Turns'; Season 3 Screens for Press

"Poldark" season 3 is premiering next month, which means it will not be long before fans get to see their favorite characters once again. But what will the new season have in store for viewers?

Eleanor Tomlinson, who plays Demelza Poldark in the series, teased that the upcoming season will have a lot of unexpected events.

"In series 2 we left Ross and Demelza in a bit of a pickle with Elizabeth being pregnant – potentially with Ross' baby," Tomlinson recalled to OK!. "So there's lots of twists and turns in this series."

Fans of the Ross (Aidan Turner) and Demelza pairing will not have to worry, though, as Tomlinson also revealed that there will be exciting plotlines involving the couple as well.

"But there's some great storylines coming for Ross and Demelza," she continued.

Tomlinson previously said something similar earlier this year. Ross and Demelza have definitely been through a lot, but his affair with Elizabeth (Heida Reed) is something that they have to get over together. There is no doubt that Ross and Demelza love each other. However, Elizabeth is pregnant with a baby, and it remains to be seen whether the father is Ross or her husband George (Jack Farthing).

Demelza forgave her husband for cheating on her, but fans are undoubtedly hoping to see her in a good place in season 3. Hopefully, the addition of two new characters, Demelza's brothers, will help her achieve that. Harry Richardson and Tom York will play her brothers, Drake and Sam, respectively.

George is also going to be more wicked in the upcoming season, which means Ross has got quite an antagonist to face.

In other news, "Poldark" recently screened the third season to the press, and the official Facebook page of the series shared a behind-the-scenes look at Turner and Tomlinson at the event.

Prior to that, the page also posted a photo of Turner in the automated dialogue replacement stage of season 3.

