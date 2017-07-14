'Poldark' Season 3 Spoilers: Affairs, Executions Await Ross

Facebook/Poldark "Poldark" season 3 will feature Demelza cheating on Ross.

"Poldark" season 3 episode 5 saw Ross (Aidan Turner) assemble a group of men and successfully rescue Dwight Enys (Luke Norris). However, back at home, the mission looks bleak as his brother-in-law is now facing the hangman's noose and his wife could fall for another man, and it is all his fault.

It rather looks bleak for Drake (Harry Richardson) who recently took his romance with Morwenna (Ellise Chappell) to new heights in the last few episodes. In a cruel twist of fate, though, he has lost his love and possibly his life.

In "Poldark" season 3 episode 5, Ross successfully recruited eager men to help Enys break free from the French prison. Along the way, they picked up pretty-boy artistocrat Hugh Armitage. However, it came at a cost as Captain Henshawe (John Hollingworth) was shot as they escaped the prison.

Drake almost lost his life in the rescue, but what he lost instead was his love. Despite failing to slander Ross' name, George Warleggan (Jack Farthing) was still successful in arranging the marriage Morwenna Chynoweth (Ellise Chappell) and Reverend Whitworth (Christian Brassington).

Morwenna was forced to break off her engagement to Drake to prevent from falling into George's clutches. The distressed man now faces the hangman's noose and with his recent loss, will probably accept his fate.

How will Demelza Poldark (Eleanor Tomlinson) react to the news of her brother's impending execution? Will she blame her husband? With rumors pointing to a potential affair between her and Hugh, her brother's death could be the perfect pretext to leave her husband.

Will Dwight return the favor and rescue Drake from execution? Or will he prefer to be reunited with his wife Caroline (Gabriella Wilde)? After all she is hoping to have a ceremony at church to convince people she just got married.

Will Ross try to save his brother-in-law or will he leave him to his fate? Catch "Poldark" season 3 episode 6 on BBC One this Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. GMT.