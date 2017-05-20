'Poldark' Season 3 Spoilers, Cast News: Gabriella Wilde Talks About Her Character, Importance of Horace the Pug

"Poldark" is about to come back, with the characters making their way to the third season following the twists and turn of events of the last season. What can the cast say about their characters now that they're reaching the coming season? Recently, "Poldark" season 3 star Gabriella Wilde shared some things about her character and surprisingly, the importance of Horace the pug.

Wilde plays the young and very rich Caroline Penvenen on "Poldark." Fans of the series will remember her very well from the time when Ross Poldark (Aiden Turner) needed help from a financial difficulty. The young heiress helped him handsomely and since then became an iconic character on the show. Well, maybe not just because of helping Poldark, but also because of her beloved pug, Horace.

Wilde sat down with Town & Country to discuss her character on the show. She shared the difficulty of having Horace on set, and how no one foresaw it coming.

"They're so noisy," Wilde explained the trouble of having the dog on set. "Horace snuffled over every track so each bit of the recording had to be edited."

Although Horace can be a bit difficult, the pug is a very important part of Wilde's character. According to the actress, Caroline is first introduced as a naïve young lady, sheltered due to her status and doesn't have much experience outside her environment. Wilde explained, "She's like a child at the beginning, very young and naive, and her pet almost fulfilled the role of a teddy bear."

Aside from Horace's role in the story, the dog became necessary for Wilde as an actress as well. As it turns out, Wilde was pregnant and Horace helped hide her baby bump throughout filming; making the lovable pug play an important role as she acted along the scenes.

"Poldark" Season 3 does not have an exact release date yet, but the series is reported to return to BBC One this July.