'Poldark' Season 3 Spoilers: On Ross' Decisions and Agatha's 100th Birthday

Facebook/OfficialPoldark A decision will haunt Captain Ross in "Poldark" season 3.

As a series packed with action, romance, and adventure, "Poldark" has a lot to offer, especially now that it is on its third season. The BBC One series just recently aired season 3 episode 6, and fans have a lot to say about it, especially considering how Captain Ross Poldark's (Aidan Turner) decision to turn down the magistrate offer came back to haunt him.

According to the reviews, "Poldark" season 3 episode 6 had many fans shout at the screen from pure frustration at the fact that Ross just had to be stubborn. Unfortunately for him, turning down the magistrate offer led to tragic events. Drake (Harry Richardson) was suddenly facing an execution. All the events could have been easily stopped if Ross took up the offer, but since he did not, the episode had to take a curious turn for the worse.

Meanwhile, spoilers for "Poldark" season 3 episode 7 reveal that there will be a celebration for Agatha's (Caroline Blakiston) 100th birthday. The celebration will happen in parallel with George's (Jack Farthing) plans to pursue a seat in the parliament and while Ross is given a proposition. There is also the fact that the show will have to see through Morwenna (Elise Chappell) and Whitworth's (Christian Brassington) marriage, given that she only got into it to save Drake's life.

Ross is also expected to encounter troubles in his endeavor to spend time with Agatha as George is not interested in allowing it. Considering that he has a bit of a temper in him, Ross' desires might get him in trouble, aside from his stubborn streak. "Poldark" season 3 episode 7 has a lot in store for the fans, but many are just hoping that Agatha can spend her 100th birthday in peace and that Ross should make better decisions from this point onward.