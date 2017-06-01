'Poldark' Season 3 Spoilers, Release Date: An Aristocrat Will Try to Steal Demelza Away From Ross

A major plot twist will greatly impact Ross and Demelza's relationship in the upcoming season of "Poldark," as spoilers for season 3 suggested that the miner's wife will be the one particularly affected by this surprise.

Facebook/OfficialPoldarkPromotional banner for the BBC One drama series "Poldark," featuring Aidan Turner as the titular character, Capt. Ross Poldark.

The upcoming season will reportedly introduce a new character named Hugh Armitage, who is both a member of the aristocracy and a romantic gentleman. According to spoilers, his arrival will be a cause for concern for Ross because Hugh will show some interest in his wife Demelza.

As Hugh starts to express his desire for the miner's wife, Ross and Demelza will begin to deal with challenges in their relationship, eventually creating some level of friction between the two.

In a recent interview, actress Eleanor Tomlinson, who plays Demelza in the series, revealed some details about what fans can expect to see when the series returns. According to her, Hugh, played by Josh Whitehouse, will pay some attention to her character, while Demelza will find that nice things will take a turn for the worse when Ross learns about it.

Tomlinson revealed that Aidan Turner's character will get infuriated once he learns that the new man is making strides to catch the attention of his wife. She went on to reveal that in one of the future scenes of the series, Demelza will kiss Hugh. Fans will see in the upcoming season if Ross will be able to tolerate his wife's betrayal, considering how they chose to burn their bridges in the previous installment.

It can also be recalled that in season 2, Demelza decided to stick with Ross despite his infidelity with Elizabeth. "Basically, you pick them up at the decision Demelza has made to stay with him because she still loves him and she wants to be with him, and so she has to move on and put it behind her and deal with the child when it comes along," said Tomlinson in The Sun.

The new episodes of "Poldark" premiere in summer on BBC.