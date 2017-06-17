'Poldark' Season 3 Spoilers: Ross and Demelza's Marriage To Be Tested

"Poldark" season 3 has already premiered, and it looks like fans of Ross and Demelza have a rollercoaster ride of emotions up ahead.

Facebook/OfficialPoldark'Poldark' season 3 premiered earlier this month.

As fans may recall, Demelza found it in her heart to forgive her husband after he cheated on her, and the two are now trying to make things work. However, it seems that Ross will not quite live up to his promises.

While speaking to Radio Times, Eleanor Tomlinson, who plays Demelza, teased that her character has chosen to take back Ross even though he was unfaithful to her. Through this, Demelza is holding on to the hope that Ross will change and will be more open with her, essentially working together as a couple. But it will not be all too easy for him.

"Ross falls slightly short of the mark and cuts Demelza out, which just exhausts her and as the series goes on she is constantly feeling left out," Tomlinson admitted.

On the bright side, Demelza will not be totally cast aside this season. A new man enters her life and will make her feel special and needed.

"When a man in uniform falls for her she loves the attention; it's a slow burn that comes from being left behind by her husband," Tomlinson shared. "In any relationship, being ignored allows eyes and hearts to wander and there's so many new characters who tug on her heart."

However, the couple may come out stronger in the end, though it remains to be seen how they will achieve that feat. As show writer Debbie Horsfield told the publication, Ross and Demelza have been through a lot together. And after everything they have weathered, they are still choosing to remain as a couple. Tomlinson previously teased exciting storylines for Ross and Demelza.

"Poldark" season 3 premiered earlier this month.